By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Licking Ministerial Alliance hosted a Community Resurrection Service Sunday evening at New Life Free Will Baptist Church. Congregants joined their pastors and all gathered in prayer, worship, song, praise, fellowship and eager anticipation to celebrate Christ’s victory over death, which will be celebrated worldwide on March 31.

Pastor McConnell greeted the gathered congregation and offered a timeline of Christ’s last days on earth, recognizing Christ’s entrance into Jerusalem, his trial, beatings, death and resurrection, and encouraged all to participate in Carrying the Cross Friday.

Tammy Itnyre led the worship music, and she and Sharon Parker sang a beautiful rendition of “Amazing Grace (My Chains are Gone).”

Pastor Lilly offered a prayer and a blessing on the House of the Lord from Psalm 122.

An offertory was taken to benefit the Ministerial Alliance, which provides emergency assistance in the community; Pastor Richardson said the blessing over the gifts received.

Pastor Parker’s message was taken from John 20:1-19, speaking specifically on the resurrection of Christ and the reactions from those closest to him while he walked on Earth.

Key points and questions included: Where is Jesus in your life; is He first and foremost? Do we give into world pressure and temptation? Do we recognize the presence of God in our midst? And do we know that He loved us, died for us, was resurrected and loves us still? The resurrection showed that there is life after death. Parker finished his message with, “Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.” (1 Thessalonians 4:17, KJV)

The service was closed by Pastor McConnell, with a final blessing and prayer by Pastor McGuire.

Everyone was invited to the fellowship hall where there were plentiful tables of snack trays, sandwiches, desserts and drinks, and fellowship.

Photos by Christy Porter