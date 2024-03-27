By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

High School students were allowed an introduction into opportunities they may wish to pursue at the second annual LHS Career Day, held last Wednesday.

College, a trade school, the military, going directly into the workforce or following a personal dream may be the next step after graduation. Learning about the occupations of others, and the challenges and opportunities for achieving success, would possibly allow a new interest or direction for students taking that next step.

Ninth through twelfth grade students each participated in four sessions: freshman were required to attend an education and a banking session, and two of their choice; sophomores were required to attend a military session, juniors were required to attend a vocational rehab session and seniors were required to attend a Missouri Job Center session, and they each also chose three sessions of their personal interest.

Janell Duncan, LHS Post-Secondary Advisor, coordinated the speakers and the student selections, balanced the sessions, and worked with the speakers, teachers and administration to help secure a successful day.

“Career Day gives students an up-close look at different career paths and helps connect their classroom learning to the real world,” said Duncan. “We are so grateful for the community members and those who traveled long distances who talked to our students about their career. It takes a village….”

Students were offered selections that included career choices spanning from professional, specialties to alternative and trade fields.

The results of the sessions prompted comments such as:

“It brings clarity to what you would actually see in a career by bringing people from that industry,” said senior Kristen Holladay.

Senior Ryleigh Barton appreciated, “Insight on the unpredictability of planning our future and to take the opportunities as they come and embrace the changes as I learn.”

With the many positive responses there was also interest in the lengthening of the sessions, or it becoming an all-day event, as the students wanted more time to learn and question.

“I was impressed by the engagement of the high school students during the Fire Department presentation,” said presenter Fire Chief Aaron Greathouse. “These students are the future of our community.”

“It was a positive experience with a lot of interest for auto tech and welding,” shared presenter Colton Lewis. “I was glad to see the interest in trade.”

Presenters included: Jeremiah Golden, Vocational Rehab Counselor-Rolla; Emily Burnett, Cosmetologist; Dena Biram, Conservation; Michelle Buckner, Department of Corrections; Gary Cook, Elementary Education; Jessie Gross, Missouri Job Center/WIOA-Rolla; Kassi Smith-Ramsey, Business Owner, Right Away Rent-To-Own & Payday Loan; Edna Grover-Bisker, Advertising/Post Secondary Education; Carla Trick, Counselor-Licensed Professional; Robin Wallace, Speech/Language Therapist; Jeff Escott, Army Military Recruiter; Colton Lewis, Auto Technology and Welding; Teresa Smith, Physical Therapist; Debbie Cook, Accounting/CPA; Kristy Cook, Insurance Agent; Aaron Epstein, Intercounty Electric; Michelle Whitaker, Nail and Lash Artist/Educator; Jeff Kinder, Missouri State Highway Patrol; Tammy Sullins, Food Services-My Little Cupcake; James Huff, Banking-Simmons Bank; Rawly Gorman, Banking, Town & Country Bank; Meagan Gerlemann, Architecture-Dake Wells Architecture; Rick Mosher, Minister; Misty Crooks, Radiology; Dillon Link and Jason King, Missouri Dept. of Transportation; Aaron Greathouse and Katie Reyes, Licking Fire Dept.; Jean Potts, Flight Nurse, Nursing; and Roger Moore, Secondary Education.

Photos by Janell Duncan

Photos by Christy Porter