Texas County Republicans hold Lincoln Day event

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Texas County Republicans held their annual Lincoln Day event on Saturday at the Licking High School gymnasium. County, State and U.S. incumbents, candidates or their representatives were among the speakers at the event, which was well attended. Pastor Bill Villapiano emceed the event.

Speaking at the event were Republican candidates vying for the District 33 Senate seat, currently held by Senator Karla Eslinger, including Brad Hudson, who is in his sixth year as a Representative in the 138th District; and Travis Smith, who is in his fourth year in the House as a Representative in the 155th District.

Also presenting were State Rep. Adam Schwadron, from the 106th District, who is running for Secretary of State, and a representative for Shane Schoeller, who is running for the same seat.

Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker is running for Lieutenant Governor and asked those attending for their votes.

Phillip Lohman and Representative Bennie Cook, both running for Cook’s seat in the Missouri House, spoke to their party.

Jay Ashcroft was likely the most high-profile candidate of the evening, and he spoke to the crowd about his run for Governor. Chris Wright and Bill Eigel, two of his opponents, also appealed to attendees for their votes.

A field representative for Josh Hawley and her daughter spoke on his behalf at the event.

Speakers running for local offices included Deputy Coroner Brent Honeycutt, who is running for the office of Coroner; Taylor Clinton, who is running for Assessor; Sheriff Scott Lindsey, who is running for another term as Sheriff; Assoc. Commissioner John Casey, who is running for another term as District 1 Assoc. Commissioner, and Mark Forbes, who is running for Casey’s seat.

Another special guest of the evening was Pastor Russ Stigall, who spoke about the Pregnancy Resource Center. He and other speakers asked for support for the center at their April 4 Banquet for Life fundraiser.

Before the evening ended, Texas County Republican Committee Chair Terry Brown presented a special award to Bob and Leann Green, of Licking, for the valued work they have done for the Texas County Republican Committee. The Greens thanked attendees for the special recognition.

Doyle Heiney, of Summersville, was the winner of a gun raffle drawing held that evening.

Photos by Shari Harris