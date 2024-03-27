Wildcat Track & Field brings home medals

The Licking Track & Field team headed to St. James on Tuesday, March 19, for their first meet of the year.

Wildcat and Lady Wildcat Gold Medal winners included Finley Sullins – 100m; Hannah Medlock – High Jump; and the 4x200m Relay Team of Ty Fallert, Benton Corley, Derek Mendenhall and Ethan Stout.

The team moved right ahead to their second meet on Friday, March 22, at Marshfield. Jadyn Barnes brought home a Gold Medal in Javelin; Kylie Rinne, Keely Gorman, Hannah Medlock and Finley Sullins earned Bronze in the Girls 4x100m; Gio Chalmers took Bronze in Discus; and Morgan Stone got Bronze in Shot Put.