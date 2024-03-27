Wildcats undefeated in Houston Tournament

HOUSTON, Mo. – Licking Wildcat Baseball continued their winning ways during last week’s Houston Tournament. In their first game, Licking defeated Mountain Grove on Monday, March 18.

Strong pitching by Silas Antle and Austin Stephens kept the Panthers scoreless, while Wildcat batters put four runs on the boards.Licking R-8 School District

Licking improved their season record to 3-0 with a win over Houston on Tuesday, March 19, again holding their opponent scoreless. Wildcats rounded the bases for seven runs in the win.