Assault investigation

By Scott K. Lindsey, Texas Co. Sheriff

On March 28, 2024, at approximately 3:05 a.m. Texas County 911 dispatch received a report of a male stabbing victim being transported to Texas County Memorial Hospital by private vehicle.

Texas County Deputies responded to the hospital and spoke to a witness, who stated the victim had been stabbed with a knife by a female at a residence on Highway 17, in the Houston area. After gathering more information, deputies responded to the residence on Highway 17 and arrested Heather Shelton. A knife believed to be used in the assault was also located at the residence. Shelton was transported to the hospital to be examined and then taken to the county jail.

Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Heather M. Shelton, age 35, of Kearney, Mo., with Assault 1st degree, Armed Criminal Action and Tampering with Physical Evidence in a felony prosecution. Shelton is being held in the Texas County Jail on a no bond warrant.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.