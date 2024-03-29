Obituary – Pauline O.B. Cavaness

Pauline Ollie Belle Cavaness, age 95 years, of Licking, was born July 18, 1928. She passed peacefully on March 26, 2024.

Pauline worked at Rawlings for 39 years, where she hand-sewed many of the baseballs and even made a couple of Cardinals’ Fredbird uniforms. She was a member of Assembly of God Church since April 25, 1954. She loved spending time with family and friends while they enjoyed one of her famous pies/cobblers. She loved tending her flowers, vegetable garden, sewing quilts and crocheting. Pauline will be missed greatly by those that knew and loved her.

Born in Bald Ridge, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Earl and Lea Vaughn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Cavaness, daughter, Ina Hodge, and son-in-law, Jim Spitler. She is survived by her children, Gary (Benita) Cavaness, Garold (Kathy) Cavaness and Betty (Everett) Perkins; 5 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren.

A visitation for Pauline will take place Monday, April 1, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Richardson officiating. Interment will follow in Licking Cemetery. Pallbearers are Justine Long, Clayton Long, Tyler Long, Ronnie Dixon, Lane Howard and Evan Howard. Memorial contributions may be made to Three Rivers Hospice in loving memory of Pauline. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements are entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.