Obituary – Richard D. McCloud

Richard Dean McCloud, 50, of Licking, Mo., departed this life Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Licking, Mo.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are the direction of Wilson Mortuary, of Salem, Mo.

Richard is survived by his loving siblings: Glenda Hickman and husband, Michael, of Salem, Mo.; Michael McCloud, of Salem, Mo.; Robin Salnave and husband, Kevin, of Salem, Mo.; and Loretta James and husband, Scott, of Licking, Mo.; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Preceding him in death were his father, Hurley Dean McCloud and his mother, Gloria Jean Thomason.

Online Condolences may be entered at www.wilsonmortuary.com