Obituary – Stanley L. Wilson

Stanley L. Wilson, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away Monday, March 25, 2024, at the age of 78.

He was born on December 3, 1945, in Flat, Mo., to the late Harry Wilson and Edna (Curtis) Wilson. On January 22, 1966, he married Mary (Black) Wilson at the Philadelphia Baptist Church. She preceded him in death on August 23, 2023. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Brenda Black.

Stan loved hunting, fishing, target shooting and mowing grass. He really enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors. He also enjoyed attending gun shows. Stan served in the United States Air Force for four years as an airplane mechanic. He then worked for Maggi Construction for several years. After that, he went to work for Heavin Materials for 32 years. He loved spending time with his family the most.

Stan will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: two daughters, Dana Embrich and partner Mike Light, of St. Robert, and Lucretta Kinder and husband Mark, of Beulah; one son, Dustin Wilson and wife Ami, of Edgar Springs; a brother, Mark Wilson and wife Becky, of Edgar Springs; seven grandchildren, Brand Embrich, Briann Embrich, Wesley Kinder and wife Brittany, Aaron Kinder and wife Destinee, Wyatt Wilson, Annika Wilson and Faith Morris; and nine great-grandchildren, Kolten, Kora, Blakelynn, Kyndal, Charlee, Clayton, Zoey, Kimrey and Ember.

A funeral service for Stanley L. Wilson was conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment followed in the Edgar Springs Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends was held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Three Rivers Hospice.