Obituary – Tiffany M. Diedrich

On March 26, 2024, heaven gained its newest angel. Tiffany Michelle (Sandifer) Diedrich passed away at her home in the early morning hours surrounded by her loving family. She was the best of us all and will be forever missed by all who knew her. She was 36-years-old.

Tiffany was born on January 17, 1988, in Rolla, Mo., to Douglas Wayne Sandifer and Rhonda Michelle (Colvin) Sandifer. On August 4, 2022, she married Kyle Wayne Diedrich.

She was preceded in death by a great grandmother, Goldie Erickson; one grandpa, Cecil Sandifer, and two aunts, Argo Colvin and Julie Thorpe.

Tiffany enjoyed visiting the casinos, sewing, swimming, hiking and gardening. She loved spending time with her husband and children, other family and friends.

Tiffany is survived by her loving husband, Kyle Diedrich, whom she loved everyday for the last 13 years; five children, Clayton Diedrich, of Vichy, Trenton Mischke, of Vichy, Quinton Diedrich and wife Tory, of St. James, Maria Diedrich, of Strafford, and Jaycob Diedrich of Licking; one grandchild, Adalyn “Addy” Diedrich; her father, Doug Sandifer of Rolla; her mother, Rhonda Sandifer, of Rolla; two grandmothers, Florence Thompson and Linda Rowell, both of Rolla, and three brothers, Jade Sandifer, Tristan Sandifer, and Jesse Williams, all of Rolla. Tiffany had a huge family and was loved huge by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, etc.

A funeral service for Tiffany M. Diedrich was conducted at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends was held prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to help with final expenses.