Obituary – Ashlyn E. Launius

Ashlyn Elaine Launius, 16, of Licking, Mo., passed away on March 23, 2024. She was born on April 10, 2007, in Houston, Mo., to Sarah Launius.

Ashlyn was a sweet and sassy, Rett Syndrome warrior. Her sweetness was on full display with her bright smile and laughter that filled the room with joy. Ashlyn was not afraid, however, to show her sassy side, especially when her favorite show, SpongeBob, was not on TV. She enjoyed being with her family, near and far, and always went along with the running joke that she was the future Mrs. SquarePants.

Ashlyn was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Donna Launius; Nana, Michelle Howell; and other loved ones who loved and cared about her very much in this life.

Ashlyn is survived by her parents, Sarah Launius and Tony Turrubiates; her brothers and sisters; and many other loved ones who will miss her every day until we see her again.

Ashlyn’s vibrant personality brought happiness and light to everyone she met. To know her was to know an angel on this Earth.

A visitation for Ashlyn was held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, from 3 to 5 p.m. with a service starting at 5 p.m. at the Fox Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net and memorial contributions may be made to Fox Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses.