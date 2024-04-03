Benefit Volleyball Tournament a success

The Licking Cemetery Board hosted a fundraiser volleyball tournament Saturday in Licking. Teams were divided into three divisions, with the two older divisions playing in the Licking High School gymnasium and the younger division playing at the FEMA gym.

Just under $3,000.00 was raised at the event, to help with maintenance at the cemetery. A dozen volunteers worked the door, concessions, setup and more to make the event happen, not counting the coaches and parents who participated. Coaches doubled as officials, taking the stand when their team wasn’t playing. Players worked the scoreboards while awaiting their next match. Some players from the LHS Volleyball team assisted with setting up nets and other tasks.

Twelve teams competed, and Club Focus 14s, from Thayer, won in Division 1, Success 12s were first in Division 2, and Club Focus 11s, from Thayer, took Division 3.

Photos by Shari Harris

