Carrying the cross for Jesus!

By Shari Harris, Publisher

For travelers headed southbound on US 63 from Phelps County on the morning of Good Friday, thoughts of pressing tasks for the day ahead or life’s problems in general were replaced by joy and thankfulness, this year beginning just past the Sherrill Creek bridge. The Buckner family, gathered southwest of the US 63, Rt. CC junction, greeted travelers from both directions with smiles and waves, holding a large white cross as a reminder of the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross.

When faced with this obvious outpouring of faith and love, most joined in their celebration of thankfulness, whether with return waves, smiles, honks, or even a prayer of thanksgiving.

Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church Pastor Erin McConnell and his son, Associate Pastor James McConnell, were located with their family at the City’s roadside park just north of town. They coordinated the Licking area locations, spaced out at intersections, driveways and roadside along Highway 63.

Church groups, religious organizations, families and individuals held crosses to share the good news of Christ’s sacrifice and subsequent arising, and to remind travelers of the meaning of Good Friday and Easter. People from Licking, Houston, Competition and more joined the effort to honor the risen Savior.

Photos by Shari Harris