In celebration of the Risen Lord

Photo by Christy Porter
Pentecostal Holiness Church Pastor Erin McConnell directed congregants’ attention to the vacated cross and the empty tomb of Jesus, before leading the celebration at a Sunrise Resurrection Service on Sunday.

Photo by Christy Porter
Everyone was welcomed to a free Easter Sunday breakfast at First Baptist Church. Men of the church prepared and served the delicious meal. From left, Brian Friend, David Roberts, Bryant Chilton, Chris Medlock, Don Stone, Bill Mares and Derek Dawson. Not pictured, John Hood, Wayne Hackman and Pastor Robert Lilly.

Photo by Christy Porter
Children of all ages were eager to begin an Egg Hunt that was held after morning worship services at Licking Christian Church.

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Area churches were in one accord in celebration of the Resurrection of the Lord at Easter services on a beautiful, sunny Sunday.

Celebratory worship in the community included sunrise services, regular services, Bible study, free breakfasts and photo opportunities, as well as some special activities for the children, such as egg hunts.

While acknowledging the crucifixion and death of Jesus, they rejoiced and celebrated the risen Lord in thankful worship, song, verse, prayer and message.

“He is not here: for He is risen, as He said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.” (Matthew 28:6, KJV)

