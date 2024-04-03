In celebration of the Risen Lord

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Area churches were in one accord in celebration of the Resurrection of the Lord at Easter services on a beautiful, sunny Sunday.

Celebratory worship in the community included sunrise services, regular services, Bible study, free breakfasts and photo opportunities, as well as some special activities for the children, such as egg hunts.

While acknowledging the crucifixion and death of Jesus, they rejoiced and celebrated the risen Lord in thankful worship, song, verse, prayer and message.

“He is not here: for He is risen, as He said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.” (Matthew 28:6, KJV)

Photos by Christy Porter

