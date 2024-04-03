LHS Spring Concert showcases talented youth

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking High School Spring Concert was held Monday evening, April 1, at the Sherman Hill Field House. Music Director Briana Link showcased several of the performances from District Competition by numerous ensembles and soloists, the Concert Band and Concert Choir. The Cat’s Meow also sang three numbers they performed at the 2024 International Championship of High School A Cappella Midwest Quarterfinals.

The ensembles and solos that earned gold ratings at Districts, thus qualifying for State Competition, performed. The Freshmen Girls 6 ensemble, with junior Nicole Paolella filling in for Reece Lozoya (who was unable to attend), sang “Psalm 67.”

Paolella showed her adaptability by next performing her vocal solo, “When I Have Sung My Songs.”

“Cantate Domino” was sung a cappella by the LHS Girls 6 ensemble.

Dawson Havens performed a snare drum solo, “Friday the 13th,” which earned him a trip to State for his fourth year.

Also performed at the Spring Concert was another vocal solo, Paige Kilby singing “O Del Mio Dolce Ardor.”

The LHS Concert Band, which earned a high Silver rating at Districts, performed “Celtic Air and Dance” and “Flight of the Thunderbird,” with the latter featuring soloists Taylor Hicks and Gwen Campbell.

The school’s a cappella group, The Cat’s Meow, performed three choreographed numbers, minus a few microphones they used during their competition performance. “The Chain,” “Dreams” with soloist Aubrey Gorman, and “Edge of Seventeen” with soloist Nicole Paolella were presented at the Spring Concert. Choreography was by Paige Kilby and vocal percussionist Jack Roberts accompanied all songs.

The LHS Concert Choir, accompanied by Crystal Frailey at piano, earned a gold rating at Districts, and they performed two songs from the competition, “Hold Fast to Dreams” and “I Believe” with soloist Emalee Breeden.

Mrs. Link introduced each of her senior musicians and presented them with gifts of appreciation. Recognized Monday evening were Emalee Breeden, Keyton Cook, Dominick Donley, Jamie Fike, Garrett Gorman, Logan Gorman, Dawson Havens, Kristen Holladay, Derek Mendenhall, Zoe Mesger, Makenna Skidmore and Finley Sullins.

Photos by Shari Harris