TCMH Surgical Center Grand Opening

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Amid much excitement the eagerly anticipated Texas County Memorial Hospital Surgical Center held a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening last Friday, March 29.

TCMH Interim CEO Bill Bridges welcomed the many attendees and invited TCMH Chaplain President Leon Slape to offer an Invocation.

“The strategic planning for this project began in 2006, led by Wes Murray and the administrative team and adopted by the board members,” shared Bridges. “On October 17, 2013, a groundbreaking event took place in the same area where we stand today.”

This historic event takes the Surgery Center from a beginning 910 square feet in 1958 to the state-of-the-art surgical center providing exceptional healthcare services of today.

Photos by Christy Porter

Kyle Wilkens, USDA-RD State Director, was pleased to join in the celebration as he recognized the step in closing rural healthcare disparities. Funding from the USDA Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program, in partnership with TCMH, completed the facility. Wilkens also presented Bridges with a plaque commemorating this occasion.

Missouri State Senator Karla Eslinger joined in the congratulations and recalled being a middle school student in 1975, and a patient at TCMH following a car wreck while traveling through the area with her mother, thankful for the healthcare available in this rural area.

Dr. Hollis Tidmore, General and Vascular Surgeon and Chief of Surgery, recognized his co-workers and extended his thanks to all.

The Ribbon Cutting done by Dr. Hollis Tidmore and TCMH staff, guests and government representatives followed Bridges closing remarks that included an invitation for attendees to take a tour of the new facility and join others at a reception to follow.

Photos by Christy Porter

The “Surgery Squad,” aka Surgery Center staff, was very informative, and welcomed and addressed all questions during the tour.

The planned flow for efficiency was displayed as visitors were taken through the pre-op area, including semi-private and isolation accommodations, the surgery suites, recovery room and central supply, that included sterilization procedures. It is truly a beautiful facility, well thought out and planned for exceptional healthcare and efficiency in providing it.

Refreshments and photos were enjoyed following the tour.

“We are confident that the new surgery center will greatly enhance the delivery of crucial healthcare services to our patients,” Bill Bridges said. “It’s an incredible milestone that will bring long-lasting benefits to our rural community.”