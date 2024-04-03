By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The American Legion Post 41-Houston held a Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Day Friday. Veterans including those of other eras and many spouses also attended the event where they shared a free lunch, refreshments, games and social time.

The Missouri Veterans Commission was available to assist with V.A. needs. Veterans support each other and often share information that is beneficial one to another in finding needed assistance for different areas of concern.

Gus Adams, a Korean War Veteran, shared his wonderful experiences on a recent Honor Flight and his participation in an interview with PBS that aired recently.

A Vietnamese bow and arrow purchased by Ron Ice, Vietnam War Veteran, and brought from Vietnam in 1969, was on display. Ice shared how the possibility existed of a poisonous substance remaining on the arrow tips, hence the unexpected small weapon of war. He also had a Bowie knife that was known by the soldiers as a “pocket knife” or “toothpick.”

The veterans explained that when visiting with other veterans, “It’s general friendship and we frequently talk about current events, the good things about our country, where it once was and where it’s going.”

Many of the veterans expressed a desire for more veteran participation in meetings and the events that are held.

May we always remember that those who have served in our military, in all branches, conflicts, duties and locations gave a part of their lives, their vitality and their personal dreams, with some giving all with their lives, knowing that freedom is not free.

Photos by Christy Porter