Election results show several close contests

The unofficial results of the Tuesday, April 4, 2024, General Municipal Election have been released.

In Texas County, 2,773 ballots were cast, out of 16,569 registered voters (16.74%). In Phelps County, 2,165 ballots were cast, out of 26,063 registered voters (8.31%).

The importance of every vote was emphasized in this election. A Houston School Board race showed a difference of a single vote between the second and third finisher, with the top two chosen. A Houston Alderman position was decided by two votes. Both a Licking School Board race and a Plato School Board race had six-vote differences between second and third finishers, and Phelps County R-3 School Board’s race was decided by eight votes. Only 28 more yes votes would have changed the outcome for Houston School’s Proposition Track & Field.

Voting for questions, propositions and proposals went as follows:

Licking’s question regarding a marijuana sales tax passed, receiving 105 Yes votes (76.09%), and 33 No votes (23.91%).

Raymondville Village’s Sales Tax Proposal passed with 23 Yes votes (62.16%) and 14 No votes (37.84%).

Raymondville Village voters also passed Proposition A, with 23 Yes votes (63.89%) and 13 No votes (36.11%).

Phelps County R-III School District passed Proposition C.A.R.E. with 100 Yes votes and 24 No votes, allowing the district to borrow $415,000 to repair or replace roofing, update the existing playground, and complete other repairs and improvements as possible by issuing general obligation bonds. The adjusted debt service levy of the School District was estimated to remain unchanged at $0.1800 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

Houston R-1 School District voted on Proposition Track & Field. It required a 57.1% plus one vote majority to pass and fell short, with 657 Yes votes (54.84%), and 541 No votes (45.16%). The proposition would have allowed the district to borrow three million dollars for a new track and field by issuing general obligation bonds. The adjusted debt service levy was estimated to remain unchanged at $0.8000 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

In the elected officials’ races, votes were tallied as follows:

Texas County Hospital Trustee: Jennifer Hugenot 1,653 (63.24%); George Sholtz 961 (36.76%).

911 Emergency Service Board Member Dist. 1 (Texas Co.) (Vote for 2): Rowdy Douglas 1,207 (44.85%); Jim McNiell 1,127 (41.88%); Jordan Goodwin 357 (13.27%).

911 Emergency Service Board Member Dist. 2 (Texas Co.) (Vote for 2): David Scantlin 576 (40.59%); Mike Jackson 463 (32.63%); JD Jordan 380 (26.78%).

Licking R-8 School Board Members 3-Year Term (Vote for 2) (Texas Co. Voters): Jeremy Rinne 330 (33.10%); Tammy M. Sullins 255 (25.58%); Rawly Gorman 249 (24.97%); Joseph L. Satterfield 163 (16.35%).

Licking R-8 School Board Members 3-Year Term (Vote for 2) (Phelps Co. Voters): Jeremy Rinne 2; Joseph L. Satterfield 2; Rawly Gorman 0; Tammy M. Sullins 0.

Licking R-8 School Board Members 1-Year Term (Texas Co. Voters): Jake Floyd 462 (100.00%).

Licking R-8 School Board Members 1-Year Term (Phelps Co. Voters): Jake Floyd 2 (100.00%).

Licking Alderperson Ward I: Joe Dillard 44 (100.00%).

Licking Alderperson Ward II: Linda Breedlove 81 (100.00%).

Houston R-1 School Board Members (Vote for 2): Charlie Malam 565 (24.40%); Marty Merckling 461 (19.91%); Britt Shelby 460 (19.86%); Jeff Crites 373 (16.11%); David Dewain Adkison 311 (13.43%); Bob Wolfe 146 (6.30%).

Houston Alderman Ward I: Sam Kelley 66 (50.77%); Kevin Stilley 64 (49.23%).

Houston Alderman Ward II: Sheila Campbell-Walker 84 (100.00%).

Houston Alderman Ward III: Don Romines 107 (50.00%); Kimberly Bittle 69 (32.24%); David Higgins Sr. 38 (17.76%).

Village of Raymondville Trustee (Vote for 2): Gene Dewitt 30 (52.63%); Robert N. White 27 (47.37%).

Plato R-5 School Board Members (Vote for 2): Robert Murray 82 (35.65%); Kristi Atterberry 77 (33.48%); Patty Handley 71 (30.87%).

Village of Plato Trustee (Vote for 2): Adam McGuire 6 (50.00%); Justin Copley 6 (50.00%).

Phelps County R-III School District Board of Education 3-Year Term (Vote for 2): Jeremiah Harris 89; Chase Lambert 48; Samantha Simpson 40; Richard Kemper 34.

Phelps County R-III School District Board of Education 2-Year Term (Vote for 1): Tameka Hey 75; Christopher Struemph 32.

City of Edgar Springs South Ward Alderman: Sam Newman 9.

City of Edgar Springs North Ward Alderman: Ron Clift 6.