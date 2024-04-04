In this edition: April 4, 2024

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Buckner & Gately Auction Service will begin the bidding on Saturday for another great sale.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII Elementary Learner of the Week sponsored by Kinder Plant Food, HS/JH Learner of the Week sponsored by Hawn Law Office, and the Athlete of the Week sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros; and keep up with the Licking R-VIII sports schedules.

If you haven’t already, start making plans to attend the LHS Super Reunion “The Weekender” at The Resort at Boiling Springs in June.

Centenarian Veteran Louis “Louie” Romine was presented with Governor Mike Parson’s Challenge Coin.

Licking R-8 has been awarded a $400K Stronger Connections Grant.

Lee Ann Akins, Branch Librarian, invites you to say “hello” to Louise Beasley, Texas County Library Director (who is celebrating her 2-year anniversary) and to share the 2024 Eclipse Watch at your local branch. She also updates us on new items at the Licking Library Branch.

This week Ozarks Cooks features “Strawberry Lemonade Concentrate for Canning,” submitted by Linda Mondy.

Rick Mansfield tells stories on a cousin and asks “Who’s Fooling Who’” in Reflections from the Road.

Scott Hamilton shares ancient technology and “Pyramid Power” in this week’s Tech Talk.

Caleb Jones shares “My Favorite Things” in rural Missouri.

The MU Extension Garden Hour has returned.

The Texas County Health Department continues to report a slow decline in Texas County flu cases.

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking Board of Aldermen, Licking Police Department, Montauk Rural Fire Department, Texas County Health Department, County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the print edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; and in Edgar Springs at Dollar General.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes, and many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes.