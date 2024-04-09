Obituary – Irley G. Neugebauer

Irley Gene Neugebauer, the son of Fredrick Enoch and Lena Dosha (Lesley) Neugebauer, was born January 28, 1937, in Frederick, Okla., and passed away in Houston, Mo., on April 3, 2024, making him 87 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lena Neugebauer and one brother, Freddie Neugebauer.

Irley is survived by his children: Chris (Lisa), of Eureka, Rodney (Tressie), of Houston and Lisa (Jarrett) of Springfield; grandchildren, Kristin, of Overland, Kirk (Kelsey – Sage and Wyatt), of Jacksonville, Ark., Cody (Courtney – Brody, Brylee and Briggs), of Raymondville, Brad (Whitney – Alexa, Adieson and Chad), of Battlefield, Addison, of Houston, Kylee, of Nixa, Keaton (Sarah – Jack), of Kansas City; siblings, Lena Beatrice Flores (George), of Nixa and Carl Leon (Dianne), of Annacoco, La., and a host of nieces and nephews.

Irley grew up and attended school in Frederick, Okla., graduating from Frederick High School in 1956. This was an accomplishment he was proud of. During his high school years, he was active in sports and a member of the local FFA chapter.

Shortly after high school Irley met Loretta Elkouri. They were married on February 2, 1957. Right after getting married Irley began his career in construction, moving to California to build apartments. In February 1960, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and attended basic training at Fort Carson, Colo. Irley was then stationed in Baumholder, Germany, where he was a driver for the Headquarters Company of the divisions 26th Infantry.

After being discharged from the army, he and Loretta moved back to Snyder, Okla., where they started their family. Irley was an entrepreneur, so he continued his career in construction, along with opening a carpet store in Snyder. After business was booming, he told Loretta it was time to go somewhere else as they had sold carpet to everyone in town. His construction career consisted of building apartments, businesses, houses and barns. Not just California, but also Oklahoma and Missouri. In 1969, Irley moved his family to Missouri, where his career continued, along with continuing to raise beef cattle as his family had been doing in the U.S. since 1920. He began purchasing farms to raise Herford cattle. He then switched from Herford to Charolais. His passion was raising Charolais bulls to sell or rent, along with a custom hay business. Life on the farm raising cattle with his son Rodney and grandson Cody is what he enjoyed.

Irley was proud of his children and grandchildren, and all their accomplishments. He may not have told them, but he let others know.

He was well known for his mischievous personality! If you worked for him or were around him for a length of time, you were usually subject to his orneriness. Whomever was around to witness this, Irley was sure to give them a wink and smile to let them know. He was always a kid at heart and loved to drive fast. When making trips to see family and friends in Oklahoma, there would be no stops on the way. No need to slow down. While there, Irley, his cousins and friends would drag race their cars and often time Rodney would be laying in the back window riding along. One time a state patrol stopped outside the gate at one of Irley’s farms. The state patrol asked him if he knew how fast he was driving? Irley said no, is that illegal? The patrolman said no but 50mph is the fastest I’ve ever seen someone drive across a field. Irley then stated “well, if you’re not writing me a ticket, get out of my way. I have work to do.”

Irley came to know Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age, then later in life, in 2010, he came back to renew his relationship with Christ. He attended Souls Harbor Church faithfully until his death.

Irley always had a story to tell. Today tears will fall for what was the past but Irley’s future has been made new and we get to tell the stories now.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2024, at Souls Harbor Church with Pastor Cody Neugebauer and Tressie Neugebauer officiating. Interment was in the Boone Creek Cemetery.