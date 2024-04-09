Obituary – John F. Shipley, Sr.

John Francis Shipley Sr., of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at the age of 68.

John was born on March 28, 1956, to the late Oscar Leo Shipley and Edna Alberta (Esslinger) Shipley. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph David (Beaver) Shipley; his sister, Joan Lucille Bauer; and his two nieces, Lucky Bauer and Shari Lynn Boughton.

John was a pipe runner for the oil rigs in his early years and later went into retirement as a self contractor. He enjoyed many pastimes such as hunting, fishing, and doing anything outdoors. He also enjoyed painting, playing guitar, working on vehicles, watching the Oldies Show on Saturday mornings, and building model cars. John’s favorite pastime, however, was spending time with his family and friends.

John will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Glenice Shipley of Edgar Springs; his five children, John Shipley, Jr. of Edgar Springs, David Shipley of Farmington, Crystal White and husband, Neal, of Edgar Springs, Wesley Shipley of Stover, and Severino Mendoza of Rome, Ga.; and 15 grandchildren, Jazmine, Gwyneth, Kaden, Elizabeth, Hailey, Namisha, Nakisha, Wyatt, Austin, Chloe, Kat, Skyler, Adam, Joseph and Wyatt. John is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Ivan, Liam, Kensli and Elias; also several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A celebration of life for John Francis Shipley, Sr., will be held at Lions Club Park in Rolla, Mo., on July 27, 2024.