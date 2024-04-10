2024 Rural Electric Youth Tour

Submitted

High school juniors from across Intercounty Electric’s service territory recently gathered in the auditorium at the cooperative’s Licking office to compete for an all expense paid trip to Washington D.C. Each school submitted their top three essay winners to compete; one student from each school is eligible to win the trip to Washington D.C and the two runners up win an all expenses paid trip to a leadership conference in Jefferson City. One by one, each student is interviewed on topics relating to rural electric cooperatives and Intercounty. The competition was intense as each school was represented by highly motivated and intelligent students. A congratulations is due to all of these juniors as they should truly be proud of their accomplishments as tomorrow’s leaders.

The first place winners to the Washington D.C. trip this coming June are as follows: Licking, Nicole Paolella; Houston, Kristen Ely; Cabool, Gideon Warneke; Salem, Khloe Baldwin; Plato, Destiny Evans; Rolla, Mohamed Algraiw; Summersville, Audrey Bell; Mtn. Grove, Cooper Hoerning; and St. James, Cat Lillis.

The winners for the Jefferson City trip are: Licking, Ethan Domenech and Timothy Norris; Houston, Dana Kim and Hayden Riggs; Cabool, Shavon Moss and Michael Riggs; Salem, Jaelynn Walker; Plato, Joseph Cook; Rolla, Olivia Park and Katherine Arnold; Mtn. Grove, Karlee Olivas and Katelyn Redker; and St. James, Ava Ennis.