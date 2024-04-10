 Skip to content

2024 Rural Electric Youth Tour

Photo submitted
Licking’s IECA Youth Tour winners are: Nicole Paolella (center), Washington D.C. trip; and Ethan Domenech (left) and Timothy Norris (right), Jefferson City trip.

Photo submitted
Winners from Cabool, from left, were Shavon Moss, Gideon Warneke and Michael Riggs.

Photo submitted
Houston winners, from left, were Kristen Ely, Hayden Riggs and Dana Kim.

Photo submitted
From Mountain Grove, winners were, from left, Cooper Hoerning, Karlee Olivas and Katelyn Redker.

Photo submitted
Winners from Plato included, from left, Destiny Evans and Joseph Cook.

Photo submitted
Rolla winners were, from left, Olivia Park, Mohamed Algraiw and Katherine Arnold.

Photo submitted
From Salem, winners included, from left, Khloe Baldwin and Jaelynn Walker.

Photo submitted
St. James winners were, from left, Cat Lillis and Ava Ennis.

Photo submitted
From Summersville, Audrey Bell won the Washington D.C. trip.

High school juniors from across Intercounty Electric’s service territory recently gathered in the auditorium at the cooperative’s Licking office to compete for an all expense paid trip to Washington D.C. Each school submitted their top three essay winners to compete; one student from each school is eligible to win the trip to Washington D.C and the two runners up win an all expenses paid trip to a leadership conference in Jefferson City. One by one, each student is interviewed on topics relating to rural electric cooperatives and Intercounty. The competition was intense as each school was represented by highly motivated and intelligent students. A congratulations is due to all of these juniors as they should truly be proud of their accomplishments as tomorrow’s leaders.

The first place winners to the Washington D.C. trip this coming June are as follows: Licking, Nicole Paolella; Houston, Kristen Ely; Cabool, Gideon Warneke; Salem, Khloe Baldwin; Plato, Destiny Evans; Rolla, Mohamed Algraiw; Summersville, Audrey Bell; Mtn. Grove, Cooper Hoerning; and St. James, Cat Lillis.

The winners for the Jefferson City trip are: Licking, Ethan Domenech and Timothy Norris; Houston, Dana Kim and Hayden Riggs; Cabool, Shavon Moss and Michael Riggs; Salem, Jaelynn Walker; Plato, Joseph Cook; Rolla, Olivia Park and Katherine Arnold; Mtn. Grove, Karlee Olivas and Katelyn Redker; and St. James, Ava Ennis.

