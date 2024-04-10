Caribbean fine dining at Hopyskitchen

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

“A Buen Tiempo!” is a standard greeting in the Dominican Republican at mealtime, shares Hope Domenech, the owner of Hopyskitchen, who is from the Dominican Republic. Translated, it means, “You came at a good time to eat!”

“I want my customers to come in, sit down, relax and enjoy a healthy meal where personal service is very important,” said Domenech.

Hope shares authentic Caribbean food with her clientele at Hopyskitchen restaurant, which opened last Thursday with positive reviews.

Angel, Hope’s husband, who assisted, shared, “Hope brought her kitchen here.”

Quality oils and the freshest ingredients are used in the dish preparations, as are the healthiest cuts of meat.

Menu offerings include Sausage Spaghetti, Res Guisada, Tilapia, Chicken Salad, Turkey Meatballs, Salmon, Mofongo, soups and rice dishes. A unique preparation of Plantains, salad and broth are a tasty, unique start to the delicious main courses. A Dominican Flan, Tres Leches Cake or fresh made dessert is a great way to finish your meal.

Ask about the daily meal specials; choices will be one of two types of meat, rice and beans, and a salad.

Every item served is homemade, so inquire about availability or additional options.

Hope is also hopeful to have an afterschool meal plan in the near future that will assist kids in eating homemade, healthy food after school. The meal will be pre-paid (at a discount) and available for students to pick up after school.

Caribbean food is not spicy but is very flavorful. Condiments are available if you prefer to make your selection spicy.

Hope prepared and offered Caribbean food selections from a kitchen at the Farmer’s Market in Houston last year with great success. Previously she had a restaurant in the Dominican Republic called A Buen Tiempo; it too was successful, and offered the afterschool meal plan, as it was near a university.

Family and friends are in full support and helping Hope’s dream be realized of having a restaurant that is introducing and serving Caribbean food in Licking.

The Domeneches moved to Licking from California, motivated to the area by the conservative values. Her husband was originally from New York, and is currently a parole and probation officer in the area; Lewis and Tony are pursuing their individual goals and dreams, and Ethan is currently a student at Licking R-VIII.

It is recommended that if you don’t have time for the full sit down experience to call ahead and pre-order your selections to reduce wait time or for pick-up. The number is 917-334-1720.

Restaurant hours are Tuesday – Friday 3:30 – 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. They are closed Saturday and Monday. Check out their Facebook page at Hopyskitchen for news and additional specialties and menu items.

Photos by Christy Porter