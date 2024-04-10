Eclipse fever comes to southern Missouri

By Shari Harris, Publisher

People flocked to southern Missouri and Arkansas Monday for a chance to see a total eclipse of the sun. Festivals and gatherings were held in many towns, and though Licking wasn’t in the path of totality, Monday’s concert by Moonshine Xpress to raise funds for the Licking Mill offered people a chance to celebrate the event locally.

Photos by Christy Porter

Approximately 45 people gathered to hear the music and enjoy popcorn. T-shirts announcing the 2024 eclipse were worn by many, and as the time neared for the beginning of the solar event, eclipse glasses popped out of pockets and purses. People gazed skyward to see the 98-99 percent totality in Licking, beginning at approximately 12:38 p.m., which was enough to cause the street lights to illuminate. Maximum coverage occurred at approximately 1:57 p.m. and the sky was back to completely normal shortly after 3 p.m.

Some joined the thousands of travelers who headed to the path of totality. Out-of-state license plates were the norm, as vehicles from Kansas, Ohio, Nevada, Oregon, Iowa, Illinois, Colorado and Minnesota were among those personally observed by this reporter en route to the home of wonderful hosts near Alton, Mo.

The weather was perfect for the outdoor event, and a little chill experienced as the moon progressively covered the sun could be likened to sitting in the shade on a nice day. Full eclipse appeared similar to late dusk, however, the horizon on all sides showed the faded colors of sunset. Roosters crowed to herald the event then went silent. After a quick few minutes, just the smallest sliver of sun reappearing returned the daylight, possibly making the event even more special because of its brevity.

Travelers had time to reflect on their experience as they joined the gridlock on highways, with most having lengthy drives home. But with the next total solar eclipse not crossing the U.S. until 2044, a few hours on the road was a fair price to pay to see what, for many, may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.