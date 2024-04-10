 Skip to content

Eclipse fever comes to southern Missouri

| |

Photos by Shari Harris
Photos were taken of the sun in the path of totality, using a filter over the lens except during the full eclipse (center photo).

Photo by Christy Porter
Concert-goers gazed skyward as all took a break from the music to watch the eclipse.

By Shari Harris, Publisher

People flocked to southern Missouri and Arkansas Monday for a chance to see a total eclipse of the sun. Festivals and gatherings were held in many towns, and though Licking wasn’t in the path of totality, Monday’s concert by Moonshine Xpress to raise funds for the Licking Mill offered people a chance to celebrate the event locally.

Photos by Christy Porter

Photos by Christy Porter

Photo by Christy Porter
The Licking Library held Eclipse Watch 2024 with approximately 14 youth participating; for some it was a first time opportunity to watch the moon eclipse the sun. The library provided appropriate eyewear for their safety. Pictured from the Warriors Christian Academy were: from left, front row, Philip, Bennex and Stani, in front of Whitley; second row, Cooper; third row, adult supervisors Viv and Sandy, with librarian Brandie Smith. Prior to the eclipse the kids enjoyed Legos, Sun Chips and Moon Pies.

Photos by Christy Porter

Photos by Christy Porter
Jaylynn Ramsey (pictured below) momentarily lost her helpers (above), from left, Rylynn Ramsey, Safera Snelling and Reese Richards as they monitored the progress of the eclipse Monday. Jaylynn held a drink and snack fundraiser at Right Away Rent-To-Own for an Orlando trip to the AAU Volleyball Nationals. Jaylynn also monitored the progress of the eclipse.

Approximately 45 people gathered to hear the music and enjoy popcorn. T-shirts announcing the 2024 eclipse were worn by many, and as the time neared for the beginning of the solar event, eclipse glasses popped out of pockets and purses. People gazed skyward to see the 98-99 percent totality in Licking, beginning at approximately 12:38 p.m., which was enough to cause the street lights to illuminate. Maximum coverage occurred at approximately 1:57 p.m. and the sky was back to completely normal shortly after 3 p.m.

Some joined the thousands of travelers who headed to the path of totality. Out-of-state license plates were the norm, as vehicles from Kansas, Ohio, Nevada, Oregon, Iowa, Illinois, Colorado and Minnesota were among those personally observed by this reporter en route to the home of wonderful hosts near Alton, Mo.

The weather was perfect for the outdoor event, and a little chill experienced as the moon progressively covered the sun could be likened to sitting in the shade on a nice day. Full eclipse appeared similar to late dusk, however, the horizon on all sides showed the faded colors of sunset. Roosters crowed to herald the event then went silent. After a quick few minutes, just the smallest sliver of sun reappearing returned the daylight, possibly making the event even more special because of its brevity.

Travelers had time to reflect on their experience as they joined the gridlock on highways, with most having lengthy drives home. But with the next total solar eclipse not crossing the U.S. until 2044, a few hours on the road was a fair price to pay to see what, for many, may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment