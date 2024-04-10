Frisco League Honor Band performs

Submitted

Eight Frisco League schools came together for their annual honor band day on Thursday, April 4. This year, Licking hosted and invited guest clinician Rocky Long, the band director from West Plains High School, to lead and direct the honor band.

Students from the Frisco League conference came together for the day, practiced four band pieces, and gave a concert for the public at 6:00 p.m.

The concert was absolutely amazing!

Thank you to Mrs. Briana Link, Ms. Crystal Frailey and Mr. Lonning for organizing the day, to Mrs. Hart’s Foods class for the wonderful meal for all of the directors and helpers, and to everyone who had a part in making this day a success!