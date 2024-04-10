Girls Track wins team title

The Wildcat Track Team traveled to Russellville Saturday and the girls’ team brought home the team title. Finley Sullins led the way with four Gold Medals. The boys’ team finished seventh overall.

Sullins won the 100m, 200m, Long Jump and 4x100m relay. Hannah Medlock was also part of the 4x100m relay team that took first and had a season best time of 53.74, and she finished third in 4x200m relay and high jump, and sixth in 4x400m relay. Keely Gorman was first in 4x100m relay, third in 4x200m relay, sixth in Long Jump and seventh in 100m; Kylee Rinne was first in 4x100m relay and fourth in 100m Hurdles; Sadie Hutsell won the gold for Pole Vault, was third in 4x200m relay and sixth in 4x400m relay; Jadyn Barnes finished second in Javelin; Ava Walker was first in Throwers Relay 4x100m, sixth in Discus and 17th in Javelin; Jazmene Carter was first in Throwers Relay 4x100m and 11th in Shot Put; Miley Peterson finished third in 4x800m relay and 15th in 200m; Jayde Thompson was third in 4x200m relay, sixth in 4x400m relay and seventh in triple jump; Karissa Malikowski was third in 4x800m, 14th in 800m and 15th in 400m; Seyrena Carter was 3rd in 4x800m and 14th in 400m; Heidi Powell was third in 4x800m and 14th in 800m; Kate Mitchell was sixth in 4x400m relay and ninth in Triple Jump; Addison Floyd was 16th in Shot Put and 22nd in Discus;

For the boys team, Tyrone Fallert finished third in 4x100m relay, third in 4x200m relay and eighth in Long Jump; Derek Mendenhall finished third in 4x100m relay, third in 4x200m relay, fifth in 4x400m relay and ninth in 200m; Dom Donley took third in 4x100m relay, third in 4x200m relay, seventh in Triple Jump and tenth in Long Jump; Ethan Stout was third in 4x100m relay, third in 4x200m relay, fifth in 4x400m relay and seventh in Pole Vault; Benton Corley was third in 4x200m relay, fifth in 4x400m relay, sixth in High Jump and tenth in Triple Jump; Gio Chalmers was third in Discus and sixth in Shot Put; Titus Scavone was eighth in Javelin, 11th in Discus, 12th in Shot Put and first in Throwers 4x100m relay; Luke Smith was 24th in 400m; Cameron Teems was 20th in 400m; and Chris Leffler was 20th in 100m, 24th in 200m, 30th in Javelin and first in Throwers Relay 4x100m.