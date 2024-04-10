Junior High Sports

Licking Junior High baseball and softball began their seasons last week.

The JH Wildcats baseball team defeated Houston in the A Game, 4-0, behind a combined no hitter on defense on Thursday, April 4. The B Game was equally successful, with Licking winning 13-4.

The following afternoon, Licking defeated Mtn. Grove JH 10-4 in the A Game, with the B team winning 9-7.

The JH Softball program opened Thursday against Crocker. The Lady ’Cats dropped the game 2-8 on a cold night.

On Friday, JH Softball won one and dropped one in Cabool, with Licking trailing 8-16 in the first game, and Licking winning 9-6 in Game 2.

Junior High Track opened their season on Thursday, March 28, in Bourbon. The JH Boys Track Team won 1st place overall, and the girls placed 7th with only five girls.

For the boys’ team, first place finishes were earned by the 4x100m relay of Jett Sullins, Colby Satterfield, Gage Mesger and Keegan Clayton; Sullins in the 100m and in the 200m; Colin Kuhn in the mile; and Jerry Hofstetter in Discus.

Other placements included: 4x200m relay – Jason Ingram, Mesger, Clayton, Michael Cunefare 3rd; 4x400m relay – Ingram, Kuhn, Colten Kinder, Parker Huff 4th; 4x800m relay – Kuhn, Kinder, Huff, Evan Crow 3rd; 100m – Satterfield 6th, Lucas Bates 17th; 200m – Cunefare 11th; 400m – Ingram 3rd, Wood 6th, Kinder 8th; 800m – Huff 5th, Bates 12th; Mile – Kerium O’Daniel 3rd, Crow 13th; Long Jump – Sullins 3rd, Mesger 4th, Trent Wood 9th, Cunefare 10th; High Jump – Ingram 3rd, Wood 6th, Bates 6th, O’Daniel 14th; Triple Jump – Mesger 2nd, O’Daniel 8th, Huff 11th; Hurdles – Crow 11th, Ben Buckner 13th; Discus – Clayton 11th, Evan Walser-Barton 27th; Shot Put – Hofstetter 5th, Walser-Barton 27th.

For the girls’ team, the 4x100m relay of Hadlee Davis, Bailee Medlock, Olivia Clayton and Penelope Huff finished in first place. The four also combined for the 4x200m relay, where they finished third.

Other placements included: 100m – Huff 6th, Clayton 11th, Medlock 18th; High Jump – Davis 4th, Huff 7th; Long Jump – Clayton 15th; Triple Jump – Medlock 4th; Discus – Khloe Kinder 11th; Shot Put – Kinder 18th.

Jett Sullins is now the Junior High record holder for the 200 at 25.11. The new 4x800m record is 10:30.45, held by Khun, Kinder, Huff and Crow. The 4x100m relay of Sullins, Satterfield, Mesger and Clayton tied the previous record at 50.2.