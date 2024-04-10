Lady Wildcat Softball defeats Stoutland

Licking Softball returned to the field on Friday after a week and a half of cancellations, and they were ready to play.

The Lady Wildcats faced Frisco League Conference foe Stoutland in a varsity-only contest at Deer Lick Park. Licking improved their record to 4-5 with a 13-3 decisive win over the Stoutland Lady Tigers.

The team has a busy week beginning Monday, April 8, with three games on the road during the week, culminating in the Conway Tournament on Saturday.