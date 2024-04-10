Shafer Road meeting announced

A meeting has been organized by Rep. Bennie Cook and the Friends of Shafer Road to discuss improvements to the route. It will be held Thursday evening, April 18, at 6:30 p.m., at the Licking Senior Center on Green Street. Rep. Cook has invited several officials to the meeting to hear the reports of those who travel the route. Anyone who is interested in the fate of Shafer Road is encouraged to attend.

Shafer Road was traveled by over three hundred people Saturday en route to George O. White State Forest Nursery for the nursery’s 90th anniversary celebration. The numerous potholes and crumbling condition of the road made it a slow process, with vehicles driving erratic paths in an effort to avoid damage to their vehicles.

Several signs were posted by citizens familiar with the route, sharing with travelers that the road was owned by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and warning them of its condition.