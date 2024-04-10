Success students welcome Music Mentor, entertain seniors

Submitted

Success School recently welcomed a Music Mentor to visit some classes!

SSG Alex Nikiforoff from Ft. Leonard Wood’s 399th Army Band joined the second grade and the seventh and eighth grade Music classes Friday afternoon, March 29.

The second graders had a blast, and Nikiforoff jumped right in to join them in several songs and activities. The Middle Schoolers learned about a Music career in the military and got to hear him play several styles of music on his electric bass.

The 7th and 8th graders said they would love to have another Music Mentor in the future!

“This really benefited the students,” Music teacher Ms. McCarthy said afterward. “They were able to visit with and perform with a professional musician first hand. It gave them a fresh musical perspective.”

Success School was honored to have SSG Nikiforoff visit and we hope to host Music Mentors again!

Mrs. Moore’s third grade class recently delighted the residents at the Houston House with a musical performance. The students sang several songs, played several instruments, and performed dances and movements they created. The class spent several weeks perfecting their performance.

According to their teacher, Mrs. Moore, “They were overjoyed to share what they had learned with the residents.”

Success Principal Mrs. McKinney said, “The third grade class has impressed us with their musical performances of various cultures and instrument types.”

Music teacher Ms. McCarthy plans to return to Houston House with other classes in the future. Ms. McCarthy and Mrs. Moore’s class wish to thank the facility for hosting them and allowing them to share their love of music!