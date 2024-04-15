Obituary – Faye E. Widener

Faye Evelyn (Leonard) Widener was born on October 4, 1929, in Lenox, Mo., to Marvin and Thelma (Chapman) Leonard. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Betty Richardson, Verlee Joyce, Helen (June) Presley and Minnie Ilene Mathes; daughter, Donna Blakemore; first husband, Charles Ferrell; and second husband, John K. Widener.

Left to mourn her passing are sister, Shirley Helton; brother, Marvin (Jr) Leonard (wife, Darlene); daughters, Melissa Harris (husband, Vernon) and Gayle Coverdell; grandchildren, Christopher Harris, Jeremiah Harris (wife, Trina), Cassandra Harris, John Fluhrer and Winter, Jamie Cantrell, Kim Holmes (husband, David), Sheila Haney (husband, Chris), Charles Thompson, John Thompson (wife, Saucy) and Laura Hecker (husband, Thomas); along with many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and friends.

Faye loved God and her family. Her faith in the Lord was strong and felt by all who knew her. She was a Sunday school teacher and led the church in singing for many years. She was a prayer warrior; she would pray for her family and friends, members of the community and anyone who needed it, even if she didn’t know them.

Faye worked and modeled for Libson Shops in St. Louis during her early 20s. She was offered a buyer’s job in New York with the company but turned it down, as she preferred country life. She later worked for Barads, in Salem and Rawlings, in Licking.

Faye was an excellent seamstress. Her family and friends received many of her beautiful handmade quilts and cross-stitching pieces. Her grandchildren enjoyed many wonderful Halloween costumes. She enjoyed having her family around for Sunday dinners, birthdays and the holidays. She enjoyed cooking for everyone and made some of the best pies around. Her specialty was coconut cream and lemon as these were her family’s favorites.

She loved the outdoors. She enjoyed walks in the woods, seeing all the beautiful colors of the trees in the fall and feeding her deer and birds. She liked to travel with her family and friends, sitting on her front porch with her coffee mates and enjoying their conversations. She was an avid gardener. She loved her flowers and plants and her many types of vegetables, which she enjoyed canning with her family.

She was an amazing daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to so many. She is so loved and will be greatly missed by all. We love you.

A visitation for Faye will take place Wednesday, April 17, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, Licking, Mo. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, at Fox Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Faye to assist with arrangements.