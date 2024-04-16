Obituary – Sarah M. Frick

Sarah Mae (Cartwright) Frick, age 90, daughter of Eli and Della (Henson) Cartwright was born January 20, 1934, in St. Louis, Mo. She passed away April 15, 2024, at Hickory Manor, Licking, Mo.

Sarah is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Dale Cartwright; and one daughter, Terry Frick.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Frick; daughters, Ava Frick, DVM, of Cave Creek, Ariz., Lanie Frick, of Licking, Mo., and Phyllis Mellenbrink, of Wright City, Mo.; one grandson, Dalton Kuenzel, of Union, Mo.; and four nephews.

Sarah’s life began in St. Louis, but at the age of 12 her family moved to a farm in Gerald, Mo. She graduated from Union High School in 1952.

She met her future husband at a community dance. They were married on June 29, 1953. They lived in the country outside of Union, where they farmed and raised their family until 1993, when they moved to Licking, Mo.

Sarah was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Union, Mo. She loved God and Jesus. She also loved babies of all kinds, human and animal. She enjoyed flowers, art, movies and visiting with people. Family was very important to her and she loved having everyone together for meals and holidays.

Sarah was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and friend. She was kind and thoughtful to everyone. A genuinely gracious, beautiful and classy lady.

A graveside service for Sarah will be held on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Union Cemetery, in Union, Mo. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.