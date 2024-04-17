A quality 21-years at the museum

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Displays of local to worldwide history, artifacts, art and memorabilia can be viewed and discussed at the Texas County Museum of Art & History located on Main Street. One might say there’s nothing new here, true, but there is a whole building of new-to-view or learn as items are added to the collection on a regular basis.

One regular attendee commented as she passed a display, “I don’t remember seeing this before,” and so it goes for many.

As classes, workshops, special programs, artists and presenters share their expertise throughout the year, new is also being created or displayed on a regular basis.

A schedule of upcoming art classes will be forthcoming.

The museum also hosts special art shows, presentations and activities throughout the season.

Tucked in the far back corner of the museum is the Book Nook, where an extensive offering of books is located. Practically any genre that a reader may desire may be had for the reasonable price of a donation. Book donations are accepted.

Also available for your shopping pleasure are local handmade items and artwork made by the Current River Artists.

The Texas County Museum of Art & History is open Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., now through the first weekend of December with free admission.

Stop by to see the “old” and the “new,” learn a new art form or something unexpected, hear stories, or replenish your reading material.