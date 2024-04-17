Elected R-8 Board members sworn in

By Shari Harris, Publisher

At the April meeting of the Licking R-8 Board of Education, certified election results were read and oaths of office were administered to Jeremy Rinne, who was re-elected to a three-year term; Tammy Sullins, who was newly elected to a three-year term; and Jake Floyd, who was newly elected to a one-year term.

New officers were elected, with Alan Quick chosen as president, Jeremy Rinne as Vice President and Debbie Cook as Secretary.

April Staff Members of the Month were postponed until the May meeting, when April and May recognitions will be made.

Building updates were provided by administrators. The LEAD School plans to expand to four programs, adding a secondary alternative program to the Bridges and Alternative Suspension programs already at the secondary level, and the elementary program. LEAD Principal Crystal Reiner reported that three seniors in the Bridges Program will likely graduate. Some students are about to transition out of the Alternative Suspension program. An out-of-district student in the Elementary LEAD program was able to successfully transition back to his elementary school.

Elementary Principal Brian Barry reported nine candidates are interviewing for three openings at that level, with all but one certified. The school is busy with field trips, plans for summer school and MAP testing.

High School Principal Jarad Rinne shared the update for the upper campus, with senior end-of-year plans being finalized. Academic week is coming in two weeks, and high honor roll students and learners of the week will be recognized. Testing is also upcoming.

Superintendent Telena Haneline read the Homeless/ELL/Migrant/At-Risk Report prepared by Mrs. Kerrie Sanchez. Thirteen students qualify as homeless/unsheltered and no migrants are currently reported. Sanchez helps find resources for foster, homeless and migrant families.

The Special Education Report, prepared by Mrs. Tammy Cooper, was also shared by Supt. Haneline. The review of district special education files by DESE was conducted this year. Total numbers of students involved in the numerous SPED programs were shared with the Board.

The Board voted to renew the Co-op agreement for special needs services.

A review of ESSER-III funded projects was conducted. The freezer is not here yet, though it was anticipated for March. A network upgrade is underway. Parking lot lighting has been installed. The gym LED lighting is scheduled for the week of April 15th. Projects still planned include speaker upgrades in the gym and an a capella set, modular door replacement and keyless entry, replacing side doors of the elementary, removing old HVAC units from the gym, and HVAC replacement in the elementary cafeteria. Projects will be reviewed again next month.

Budget amendments for March were reviewed and approved by the Board.

In closed session, Supt. Haneline reported that the Board approved sending 43 students to Rolla Technical Institute next school year.

Letters of resignation effective at the end of this school year were accepted from: Mrs. Donna Shanks, LEAD School Elementary Teacher; Mrs. Janell Duncan, RootED Counselor; Ms. Erica Jones, JH Assistant Volleyball Coach, Ms. Callie Smith, JH Girls Basketball Coach, Archery Coach (coaching only resignation), Mrs. Amanda Floyd, JH Girls Assistant Basketball Coach (coaching only resignation).

Internal transfers were approved for the upcoming school year: Mrs. Brandi Huff to District 504 Coordinator and RootEd Counselor; and Mrs. Tania Wood to LEAD School Secondary Teacher.

The Board approved hiring Ms. Stephanie Grace as the 5/6 Special Education Teacher for the upcoming school year.

The Board approved the following coaching positions for the 2024-25 school year: Mr. Cole Wallace, JH Boys Basketball; Ms. Ashley Ingram, JH Girls Basketball and JH/HS Cross Country Assistant; Ms. Kayla Lewis, JH/HS Cross Country; Winter Murray, JH Volleyball Assistant; Eriq Kristek, JV HS Baseball.

The Board approved additions to the substitute teacher list, as well as the following sections of the non-certified staff list: administrative assistants, nurses, technology coordinators, food service, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, music accompanist, Alternative Suspension Program and daycare staff.

Supt. Haneline shared that current open positions include, in teaching: JH/HS Special Education, JH/HS Social Studies, JH ELA, 5/6 Grade Math, Elementary Classroom; and in coaching: Varsity Baseball, JH Girls Basketball and JH Volleyball.

The next board meeting will be Monday, May 13, at 6 p.m.