FFA students lobby for Shafer Road

Four members of the Licking FFA Chapter met with legislators from the Missouri House and Senate to lobby for the funding, repair and maintenance of Shafer Road.

On Tuesday, April 8, Tessa Lucas, Jd Fox, Josie Gifford and Adam Hagler met with Representative Cody Smith, the House Budget Chairperson; Representative Dean Plocher, Speaker of the House; Representative Travis Smith, Vice Chair of the Ways and Means Committee; Senator Jason Bean, the Appropriations Chair; Senator Karla Eslinger, the Majority Whip and Appropriations Committee; Texas County Presiding Commissioner Scott Long; and Texas County District 1 Commissioner John Casey.

The students provided each legislator with a video and a one-page explanation of why Shafer Road repair and maintenance is important to the school, community and the state.

Representative Bennie Cook and his staff organized the meetings and also helped the students prepare.

The meetings were part of an ongoing effort by the community to garner state support for the repair and maintenance of Shafer Road. Rep. Cook and Friends of Shafer Road have organized a community meeting for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, at the Senior Center on Green Street in Licking, with numerous officials invited. The public is encouraged to attend to show their support and share their concerns.