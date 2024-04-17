Frisco League Art Show

Mrs. Leah Sullins, LHS Art Teacher

The annual Frisco League Art Competition was held at Newburg High School on the evening of Friday, April 5. The Frisco League Art Competition is an art contest for High School: 9th-12th grade and Middle School: 5th-8th grade. For the first time since 2019, all nine Frisco League High Schools and Middle Schools participated. Licking High School earned Third Place overall, Laquey High School earned Second Place and Newburg High School won First Place. Licking Middle School also earned Third Place overall, Newburg Middle School earned Second Place and Laquey Middle School won First Place.

The Frisco League Art Competition is a two-part contest. First there is a juried art show. Each high school may enter up to 30 pieces of artwork in 21 different Divisions and middle schools may enter 20 pieces to be judged by non-partial judges. The Divisions are: Black & White Drawing, Color Drawing, Black & White Portrait Drawing, Color Portrait Drawing, Design, Mixed Media, Painting, Watercolor, Black & White Photography, Color Photography, Highly Edited Photography, Printmaking, Sculpture Ceramics, Pottery Ceramics, Large Scale Sculpture, Small Scale Sculpture, Fibers, Graphic Design, Computer Design, Illustration, and Non-Traditional Artwork.

Conference art teachers hang artwork on Thursday evening before 6 p.m. and judges enter after that time to evaluate the submitted artwork. Each piece of art earns a first, second or third place ribbon. Each place is worth points; first place 20 points, second 15 points and third 10 points. In each division, a Best of Division is chosen from all the first place winners. The Best of Division artwork receives 25 points and a medal. Finally, a Best of Show is chosen from the Best of Division winners. This artwork receives no more points but is awarded “best of the best” bragging rights and a trophy.

On Friday evening, student artists gather to participate in an on-site drawing competition. There are four divisions for the on-site contest – Still Life, Still Life Concept, Live Model and Live Model Concept. Still Life and Live Model drawing is observation drawing focused on realism, black and white mediums only. Still Life Concept and Live Model Concept are also observation drawing, but the student artist may incorporate their own style, imagination or use of color. Students have two hours to draw their chosen subject. Once time has expired, one third place, one second place, one first place and one Best of Division is chosen by the Frisco League Art Teachers for each of the on-site drawing contest divisions. Those artworks receive points that go toward the overall total of points for each school.

To conclude the evening, Best of Division, On-Site Contest and Overall School award winners are announced to students, parents and teachers in the gym. It is a great opportunity for Licking student artists to meet new friends and see what other conference schools are doing in their visual art classes. I hope that it inspires and challenges students to keep making art. I’m proud of all of my student artists who show up every day to class and art club to create.