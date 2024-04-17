By Shari Harris, Publisher

Nana’s Discount Grocery has become a new vendor at TJ’s Flea Market on South Main Street, and as their stock and customer base continue to grow, the space they occupy in the flea market is also expected to expand.

Tina Sisco travels to three warehouses to purchase boxed or canned foods and freezer foods to sell in Nana’s Discount Grocery. She has a large booth at the front left of the flea market and is utilizing part of the furniture room in the back of the flea market. Sisco added more shelving for her products on Friday, and has plans to purchase another freezer and a refrigeration unit, to add to the small freezer she currently has. Merchandise includes some commercial size packaging, perfect for use with a large family or for special events.

Sisco is choosy when she is looking for products, watching for signs of spoilage and avoiding dented cans and damaged boxes. She uses the products in her own home and wants to be sure she is selling good food. Having low prices is important to Sisco, and she compares her prices to those of other retail outlets to ensure she is offering the lowest possible price to her customers. Her dream is to benefit the community, by helping people on a tight budget afford quality food items.

“If I can save you money, that’s my thing,” says Sisco. “I want to be able to help.”

She currently drives up to five hours to the warehouses to purchase food, and is adding to her stock regularly. Sisco says she hopes to expand her business so she can order pallets of merchandise and have it delivered. Buying in larger quantities should help her reduce prices even further.

If you are interested in seeing the items Sisco has in stock in her discount grocery, stop by TJ’s Flea Market at 123 South Main Street in Licking, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or Saturdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Whether you’re looking for an afternoon snack or bringing your grocery list in search of great bargains, you may find it at Nana’s Discount Grocery.