Preparedness for any scenario

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Eliminate the threat and save lives are the goals when participating in a MILO range reality-based training session. While it may sound logical and therefore a step-by-step process in combatting a threatening situation, it is not always so.

Police Chief Pat Burton, Sgt. Brian Allgire, Cpl. Kenny Santee, Officers Mike Wehling and Tristan Hall completed a MILO training session with MIRMA Senior Loss Control Consultant Kelly Beets last Wednesday.

Armed with a video interactive weapon, the LPD acted through numerous video clip scenarios to complete the above stated goals. Scenarios ranged from domestic calls to large group settings as they analyzed the situation, the disposition and positioning of the persons involved, as well as the physical layout of the surroundings. This included vocal connection with the suspects and the victims, and off-scene personnel as law enforcement attempted to deescalate the situation if possible.

All law enforcement was allowed a practice session prior to stepping into their role as enforcement at the scene. A debriefing followed each scenario with all present participating in informative and instructional comments, some from actual situational experience or advanced training. Discussions included why, when, where, what, who and how the situation was evolving, appropriate action to be taken and procedural protocols.

Applicable scenes are selected for the training.

“We purchased the system to help with situations that officers face and the liabilities,” said Beets.

The Licking Police Department has years of collective experience and continually remain up to date with certifications and training in the many aspects of law enforcement. Their goal is to protect the citizens of Licking and each other regardless of the situations that may be presented.

The Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (MIRMA) supports city governments not only with providing the city insurance program for the Licking Police Department, but also with ongoing programs and assistance with training. They currently have 99 members, including Houston, Cabool, Mtn. Grove and Mtn. View in our immediate area.

Photos by Christy Porter