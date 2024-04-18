In this edition: April 18, 2024

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

A Fish Fry Benefit, Pie Auction and live music by James Vankirk will be held on Saturday for Paul Wade who is recovering from an accident.

Licking Aquatic Center is accepting applications for lifeguards and concession help.

Turtle Cove Farms is hosting a small animal, bird and homesteading swap on Saturday.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Plant Food, HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office, and Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros; and keep up with the Licking R-VIII sports schedules.

An All You Can Eat Breakfast Fundraiser will be held at Licking Bridge Builders Senior Center on April 20; while there, bid on Silent Auction items.

Pastor Bob McQueen, Licking UMC, offers “A Pastor’s Perspective.”

Downtown landscaping changes are taking place on Main Street and Hwy. 137.

Veteran Virgil Zeller continues flag collections for our local VFW.

The Knights of Columbus donated to area food pantries recently.

Edgar Springs Dollar General celebrated seven years with hot dogs and root beer floats.

Wyatt Kell, Raymondville, is pictured with his prize turkey.

Gideon Antle was named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

Lee Ann Akins, Branch Librarian, updated us on new items at the Licking Library Branch, she reminds you a fishing pole and tackle may also be checked and provides information on services and events.

This week’s Ozarks Cooks featured “Gourmet White Pizza Sauce,” submitted by Linda Mondy.

Rick Mansfield shared the many activities that took place during the solar eclipse in “Lights Out, Let’s Party!’” in Reflections from the Road.

Scott Hamilton tells of “Ancient Computers” in this week’s Tech Talk.

The Texas County Health Department continues to report a decline in flu cases in Texas County.

Texas County 911 director Terra Culley shared dispatcher calls and wishes them a “Happy Telecommunicator Week” this week.

“Can a natural juice help your gut health?” read the research by the University of Missouri.

“CASA’s 14th Annual Justice IS served breakfast!” will be held on Tuesday.

The EAA Chapter 1218 is hosting a “Flying Start” informational program for learning to fly; see page A3 for more details.

“Seeing Beyond in Emergencies” is possible with recently acquired equipment by the City of Licking Fire Department; get more details in “Behind the Red” by Fire Chief Aaron Greathouse; the Licking Fire Department also received grants to help purchase much needed new turnout gear for our firefighters.

Missouri’s 8th Congressional Convention was held recently with five delegates and a visitor, Grant Heithold, from Texas County in attendance.

Re-elected Alderman Joe Dillard took the oath of office at the Board of Aldermen’s monthly meeting; current city business and activities were also discussed.

You can also keep current with reports from the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department, MSHP, MoDOT and NHTSA.

