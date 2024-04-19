Obituary – Dr. Oren K. Broughton

Dr. Oren Kelly Broughton, son of Elby and Marguerite (Moutray) Broughton, was born on February 24, 1945, in St. Louis, Mo. He passed away on April 17, 2024, in Houston, Mo., at the age of 79. He grew up in Licking and graduated from high school in 1963. He met Elaine Grogan at the University of Missouri at Columbia in 1965, and they were married on August 12, 1967.

He would want to be remembered as a husband, a father and grandfather, as well as a brother, uncle and great-uncle. He is survived by his wife, Elaine, of Houston, Mo.; six wonderful children and nine great-grandchildren: Jerry (Sarah) and their daughter, Annabelle; John (Martha) and their children, Kayla, Daniela and Johnny; Alicia Maher; Angela Colette; James (Belle) and their children, Julia, Lydia and Nathanael; Jeff and his children, Jaren and Jase. He is survived by a sister, Carolyn Barnes, of Licking; a brother, Richard (Mary) Broughton, of Ozark; and he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Broughton, of Amarillo, Texas.

Dr. Oren Kelly Broughton graduated from the University of Missouri Medical School in Columbia, Mo., with an M.D., in June of 1970. He served his country as a captain in the United States Army from August 1971 to August 1973, and spent one year of it in Vietnam. He worked almost 50 years as a doctor; many of those years were in Branson, Mo. He worked in general practice, an internal medicine practice and was board certified in emergency medicine, retiring near the end of 2019. Dr. Broughton was very beloved by his patients and widely respected by his co-workers everywhere.

Dr. Oren Kelly Broughton accepted Christ as his savior as a boy and was active in churches throughout his life, most recently at Ozark Baptist Church, in Houston, Mo. He was also active as a Texas County Gideon, and was most happy that he was able to distribute Bibles and talk to prisoners at the prison in Licking and seeing many prisoners accept Christ.

A visitation was held from 6 – 8 p.m. on April 19, 2024, at the Fox Funeral Home, in Licking. Funeral services were held at Ozark Baptist Church, in Houston, Mo., at 2 p.m. on April 20, 2024, with Pastor Brock Davis officiating. Interment was in the Boone Creek Cemetery in Licking.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.