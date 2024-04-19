Obituary – Leonard Leroy Mansfield

Leonard Leroy Mansfield, 92, of Licking, Mo., passed away on April 14, 2024, at his daughter’s home in Butler, Ga., where he was surrounded by his loving wife and family. He passed away peacefully after battling cancer.

Leroy was the fifth child of 10 born to Leonard and Leota Mansfield, of Edgar Springs, Mo. Leroy graduated from Licking High School in 1950. After graduation he worked for the Proctor & Gamble Co. until he decided to attend college at Southwestern Missouri State College, in Springfield. There he met the love of his life, Dorothy McWilliams, of Mindenmines, Mo. She was attending Draughn’s Business College. While there, he was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952, where he became an Aircraft Mechanic. While on leave, he married Dorothy and two years later they had their only child, Nancy.

After he was discharged, he decided to attend Pittsburg State Teachers College, in Pittsburg, Kan. He went out for field and track, and was a natural track star, excelling in Javelin, Shot Put and Discus. The football coach also took note of him and immediately put him on the football team where he played tackle. He helped lead the PSC Gorilla’s to their first NAIA National Title at the Holiday Bowl in 1957. He then went on to become the National College Football All-American Tackle for 1957. He was voted MVP in 1957 and earned 1st Team All-CIC Honors that year. After graduating he was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round of the NFL draft in 1958. In 1989 he was proudly inducted into the PSC Football Hall of Fame.

After Leonard’s football career and graduation, he moved to California to pursue a career in Education and High School Coaching. In 1966 he moved back to Missouri where he taught and coached at the Ritenour Sr. High School in St. Louis. While there, he went into Vocational Education and helped many kids until he retired in 1989, and moved to Licking, to his family farm. He lived there the rest of his life with his wife, Dorothy of 72 years.

Leonard loved his wife, family, neighbors, and of course, his Loving God. He was a man of great faith, a devoted family man and beloved neighbor. He will be greatly missed by all.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Dorothy McWilliams Mansfield; daughter, Nancy (William) Payne; grandchildren, John Payne and Stephen (Sofia) Payne; brothers, Dale (Carol) Mansfield, Harold (Bonnie) Mansfield and Farrell (Patsy) Mansfield; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

A visitation for Leonard was held on Friday, April 19, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Hutchason Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.