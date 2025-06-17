IRS Refund Tracker Delay 2025: Here’s Why Your Tax Refund Is on Hold in June

American citizens must be made aware that the IRS Refund Tracker Delay has occurred that has been impacting millions of taxpayers. Taxpayers are kept waiting, where their refund status is “still being processed” or “under review” for them. People who are having trouble getting back their refunds can contact the officials regarding the problem and also try to resolve it in a timely manner.

The main reason for the delays being made is a mix of new fraud controls, verification methods, and high levels of returns. The government has made a new change in the protocols so that only truly affected & suffering citizens will be able to claim the IRS refund tracker refund.

IRS Refund Tracker Delay 2025

The IRS Refund Tracker is a useful instrument for taxpayers to query the status of their refunds, but there will be delays for several reasons. The most frequent reasons are errors in the tax return, lack of information, or further review by the IRS. If you took the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), your refund will also be delayed for extra verification purposes.

When there are delays, the IRS suggests that taxpayers avoid sending repeated messages, as this does not speed up the process. Rather, check the “Where’s My Refund?” tool once every 24 hours. Time waits as most refunds are issued within 21 days if the return is accurate and the return is filed electronically.

IRS Tax Refund Delays Overview

Department Internal Revenue Service Name of Program IRS Refund Tracker Delay 2025 Country USA Benefit Amount Varies (based on tax return) Estimated Delay Time 21 to 90 days Credits Causing Delays EITC, ACTC, Child Tax Credit Category Government Aid Official Website https://www.irs.gov/

Common Reasons for IRS Refund Tracker Delay

More stringent fraud filters: More advanced filters have been added to screen for potentially fraudulent or incorrect returns, causing more of them to be held back for manual examination.

Manual review queue: If your return is selected, it goes into a long manual review queue. They are not audits but slow down processing nevertheless.

Mistaken or incorrect information: An error in your Social Security number, street address, or bank account number can hold up your return.

Asking for refundable credits: Refund returns asking for the EITC, Child Tax Credit, or American Opportunity Credit are more likely to be reviewed and held.

Income variances: A variance from the reported income to the employer’s or financial institution’s reports will slow down processing.

Possible identity theft or fraud: The identity of the filer might have to be checked to guarantee correctness and avoid probable troubles.

What “Still Being Processed” and “Under Review” Mean

When the IRS refund status indicates “still being processed,” it indicates your tax return has not been reviewed and checked comprehensively yet. This generally indicates the IRS is taking additional time to verify specific information or check manually. Alternatively, your return might be pending in a backlog for additional checking.

If the status then changes to “under review,” it means the IRS is taking a closer look at certain items on your return. While not an audit, it can lead to slower processing time – sometimes adding weeks or months before a refund will be issued.

How Long IRS Refund Delays Can Take

The wait time is dependent on why your return was held up. It takes most minor issues or missing information only a few weeks to resolve. If your return is under close examination or being audited for identity verification, it can take anywhere from 60 days to longer to process.

In cases of suspected fraud or complex issues, the delay may be even greater. The IRS will typically issue a notice if action is required, so keep an eye on your mail and the IRS refund tracker regularly.

What to Do If Your Refund Is Delayed

If your IRS Refund Tracker is held up, follow these steps:

Use the “Where’s My Refund?” tool: Visit the IRS website and use the tracker to receive up-to-the-minute information. Check no more than once in 24 hours.

Verify your return: Double-check for errors in personal data, bank information, or credits claimed.

Wait 21 days at least: If you e-filed, wait 21 days before calling the IRS.

Respond to IRS notices: If you find any letters asking for documents or explanations, reply to them as soon as possible to avoid delay.

Contact the IRS: If 21 days have lapsed (e-file) or 6 weeks (paper return), Contact the IRS at 800-829-1040.

ID verification: If prompted, do the online verification of identity at the IRS portal.

