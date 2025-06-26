Summer Food Stamps 2025 – Benefits Amount, Eligibility and Deposit Dates

Summer Food Stamps, or Summer EBT or SUN Bucks, is a scheme to help children living in low-income families during the summer breaks when they do not receive school meals. The qualifying families will get a benefit of $120 for each child to offset grocery costs when schools are not in session.

Existing children in programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, or free and reduced-price school lunches will be auto-enrolled in the majority of states. All other families that are not auto-enrolled can apply if their income level falls within local eligibility thresholds.

Benefits will either be delivered through an existing EBT card or a new SUN Bucks card, depending on the state. These are normally released in the summer season advance and need to be exhausted in a specified period through authorized food retailers.

Summer Food Stamps 2025

Summer EBT 2025 Overview

Department Name U.S. Department of Agriculture Program Name Summer Food Stamps 2025 Country USA Amount $120 per eligible child Payment Period Summer 2025 Mode of Payment EBT Card or SUN Bucks Card Type of Benefit Seasonal food assistance/subsidy Category Government Aid Official Website https://www.fns.usda.gov/

Who Qualifies for Summer Food Stamps 2025

Families would qualify automatically for Summer Food Stamps (Summer EBT) benefits if they are already on federal aid programs. Most do not really need a stand-alone application, based on whether they are receiving current assistance.

The following are the main points of qualification:

Children in households that are receiving SNAP, TANF, FDPIR, or Medicaid benefits are typically auto-enrolled.

Children receiving free or reduced meals through participation in the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program are also eligible.

The benefits are mostly focused on children between 6 and 18 years old, especially those who lack school meals in summer.

Households are not automatically enrolled, but up to 185% of the federal poverty guidelines can apply on their own to get these food benefits in the form of EBT cards.

How to Apply for Summer Food Stamps

The Summer EBT program provides funds to families who struggle to afford healthy meals for their children when they are not in school. Families with incomes up to certain levels but who are not otherwise covered can also apply for these funds. To be eligible is to have a family income of at or below 185% of the federal poverty guideline, like a family of three earning less than $47,767 per year.

These advantages bring relief from financial strain by sponsoring groceries in the form of EBT cards, so the children have continued healthy food even during the summer season when school meal programs are not available.

